GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Planning Board will tackle a busy agenda on Tuesday with projects for the proposed apartment complex for the homeless and mentally ill on Cooper Street, Stewart’s Shops' new store on Ridge Street and the Broad Street Commons mixed-use building all on the docket.
The meeting will begin at 4:45 p.m. in Common Council chambers.
The Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health seeks final approval for a 29-unit complex called Cooper Street Apartments.
The project has spent many months before the city boards, with opponents expressing concern that the project does not fit in and would diminish the character of the neighborhood.
The project cleared a hurdle on July 15 when the Zoning Board of Appeals denied an appeal brought by Nathan Hall, attorney for businesswoman Elizabeth Miller, arguing that multifamily housing should not be built in the light industrial zone. It is a permitted use in the light industrial zone.
About half of the units would be set aside for people with mental illness. There also would be six for the chronic homeless, four for youths, four for domestic violence survivors and one unit for a family.
The project is being funded by two state grants totaling $9.2 million.
In other business, the Planning Board will review a proposal by Stewart’s to build a larger store with four gas pumps at the site of the old Time Warner Cable building at 250 Ridge St. The Common Council on July 23 voted to rezone the two adjacent parcels at 258 Ridge St. and 260 Ridge St. from residential to commercial so they can be incorporated into the site.
Also, the Broad Street Commons project by Regan Development Corp. will be back before the board seeking architectural review. The board is seeking to build a 73-unit affordable apartments complex with about 6,300 square feet of retail space in two connected four-story buildings on about 4 acres of land, with frontage on Broad Street between Steve’s Place restaurant and Hill Electric Supply Co.
The board had requested tweaks to the design including more use of brick and less of cultured stone on the façade. Architect A.J. Coppola has added 4 inches of brick to the front façade, reduced the cultured stone to end under the second-floor level, according to letter included in the application packet.
The project received site plan approval in December.
