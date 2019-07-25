SCHROON LAKE — Buster Keaton’s physical daring and amplified comedic, miming stunts come to life on Monday evening at the historic Strand, in Schroon Lake as the Adirondack Film Society opens its 4th Annual Summer Classics @ the Strand.
In a live silent film experience, New York City’s Museum of Modern Art resident film accompanist, Ben Model, will score the three silent film shorts on Monday night.
“It’s great, great fun,” said film society board member Fred Balzac on Thursday about the silent film performance. “Ben plays with silent films in New York shows. He composes the score as he’s playing.”
According to Balzac, Model will also introduce the three classics — “One Week,” “The Scarecrow” and “The Blacksmith,” and moderate a question-and-answer session following the performance.
The films selected are from the early 1920s, said Balzac.
“They were recently restored by Lobster Films and have been handpicked by Model,” he said.
The second show of the film society’s summer classic screenings, also at the Strand, is the romantically notorious, 1942 “Casablanca” with Humphrey Bogart playing American ex-patriate, saloon owner Rick Blaine and Ingrid Bergman as Rick’s long-lost love, Ilsa Lund.
The program will be hosted by film historian Jeremy Arnold, a Turner Classic movie contributor, said Balzac.
“He’s doing an in-depth history before the show and he will stay after for informal questions,” he said, adding that it is incredible seeing the film on the theater’s large screen.
“If you’ve only seen ‘Casablanca’ on TV, your laptop or even the tiny screen of your smartphone, this is the perfect opportunity to view the movie on the big screen,” he said. “In stunning digital format that is featured at the Strand.”
Tickets to each evening’s program are $10 and are available at the door (cash only).
The Strand is located at 1102 Main St., Schroon Lake. The box office can be reached by calling 518-532-9077.
For more information contact Fred Balzac, program director of the “Summer Classics @ the Strand” series at adirondackfilmsociety@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.