Lawsuit filed over homeless housing project

Seen here is a rendering of a proposed 28-unit apartment complex on Cooper Street, Glens Falls, which would be targeted for mentally ill and homeless people. Businesswoman Elizabeth Miller has filed a lawsuit challenging the Glens Falls Planning Board's approval of the project last month on the grounds it was contrary to the intent of the city zoning ordinance. 

 Courtesy image

GLENS FALLS — Businesswoman Elizabeth Miller has filed a lawsuit to stop the proposed apartments for the homeless and people living with mental illness on Cooper Street.

The lawsuit was filed in state Supreme Court of Warren County on Oct. 2 seeking to reverse the Glens Falls Planning Board’s decision last month to approve the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health’s 29-unit complex at 47-50 Cooper St.

The lawsuit claims that the approval violated the meaning language and intent of the zoning ordinance, according to the cover page. The full packet was not immediately available in the court file on Tuesday.

During the approval process, Miller and other residents expressed concern that the project would diminish the character of the neighborhood and lamented the loss of industrially zoned property, which was formerly home to Mullen Iron works. Miller has expressed interest in purchasing the property to relocate Miller Mechanical Services, but officials at the mental health agency were not interested in selling.

Miller’s attorney Nathan Hall said Tuesday he would send over a copy of the lawsuit, but did not wish to make further comment.

“I’ll let the document speak for itself,” she said.

Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health Executive Director Andrea Deepe said the agency had not yet received a copy of the lawsuit but had just gotten a one-page notification. She said she was not totally surprised, since she knew that litigation was a possibility.

“It’s disappointing for sure, but we’re still going full steam ahead at this point,” she said. “It’s just very sad that this is now going to cost Glens Falls taxpayers to have to go through this additional process.”

John Farrell, director of facilities, said that the project is currently being reviewed by various state agencies since state funding is used. Not much has happened at the site other than mowing.

The original plan was for construction to start later this month and it is an 18- to 24-month process.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

