GLENS FALLS — Businesswoman Elizabeth Miller has filed a lawsuit to stop the proposed apartments for the homeless and people living with mental illness on Cooper Street.
The lawsuit was filed in state Supreme Court of Warren County on Oct. 2 seeking to reverse the Glens Falls Planning Board’s decision last month to approve the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health’s 29-unit complex at 47-50 Cooper St.
The lawsuit claims that the approval violated the meaning language and intent of the zoning ordinance, according to the cover page. The full packet was not immediately available in the court file on Tuesday.
During the approval process, Miller and other residents expressed concern that the project would diminish the character of the neighborhood and lamented the loss of industrially zoned property, which was formerly home to Mullen Iron works. Miller has expressed interest in purchasing the property to relocate Miller Mechanical Services, but officials at the mental health agency were not interested in selling.
Miller’s attorney Nathan Hall said Tuesday he would send over a copy of the lawsuit, but did not wish to make further comment.
“I’ll let the document speak for itself,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health Executive Director Andrea Deepe said the agency had not yet received a copy of the lawsuit but had just gotten a one-page notification. She said she was not totally surprised, since she knew that litigation was a possibility.
“It’s disappointing for sure, but we’re still going full steam ahead at this point,” she said. “It’s just very sad that this is now going to cost Glens Falls taxpayers to have to go through this additional process.”
John Farrell, director of facilities, said that the project is currently being reviewed by various state agencies since state funding is used. Not much has happened at the site other than mowing.
The original plan was for construction to start later this month and it is an 18- to 24-month process.
Check back at poststar.com for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.