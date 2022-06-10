Businesses 'stoked' by return of Americade in June, though lower numbers seen

LAKE GEORGE — Driving north on Route 9 heading toward the village of Lake George, motorcycles can be seen and heard for miles, indicating that Americade is officially back.

Bikers flooded the streets and parking lots of businesses and restaurants all the way from the outlet store plazas in Queensbury through Lake George village on Friday afternoon. But village officials, businesses and event organizers said the turnout is lower than in years past.

Mayor Rob Blais said that the weather has been a factor, but noted that Americade hasn’t taken place in June since 2019. Last year, the event took place in September due to concerns over COVID-19.

“It’s still one of the largest weeks that we have here,” Blais said on Friday. “It’s a great experience to see all of the motorcycle people come back. Many have come back for years and years.”

Jen Vidnansky, director of sales at the Holiday Inn Resort in Lake George, said that the opening registration for the event took place at the hotel.

She said she could tell from the registration that there were fewer people attending than normal. She attributed the numbers to the event not happening in June since 2019.

At the Holiday Inn, according to Vidnansky, the back end of the week for Americade has always produced more bookings at the hotel, and this year was no different.

“Moving it to September, now back to June, certainly might have hurt things a little bit. Hopefully continuing to keep it in June will bring the numbers back up for the future,” she said.

James McReynolds, general manager of the Adirondack Pub and Brewery and Moose Tooth Grill, said that the numbers seemed to be down but that it is hard to compare to the last Americade event in 2019, before the pandemic shutdown.

“I think the hospitality industry over the last three years has seen three extremely different years,” he said.

McReynolds said that the pandemic completely closing things hurt the event. Then when events were allowed with 50% capacity, Americade still didn’t happen.

But the bikers are a good crowd, and McReynolds said he loves having them in both of his restaurants. He said he was thrilled to see the event back.

“I’ll tell ya, it’s much better than being closed,” McReynolds said. “Compared to 2020, we are stoked to be open.”

Blais said that even with the lower turnout, business that Americade brings is still seen as a positive.

He said that the village has kept busy this week, and the streets were filled with bikers and bystanders alike on Friday. Blais said the smaller numbers could lead to less action in surrounding towns.

“Everyone around the village and up to Bolton Road seems to be doing quite well,” he said.

Christian Dutcher, the director of Americade in Lake George, said the event in September had a lower turnout than this week’s event. Last year’s event was the first Americade back from the COVID hiatus.

He noted that national motorcycle events throughout the country have seen a similar decline.

“We’re not surprised that we are seeing the same thing, but today is great,” Dutcher said.

He said there was a “full house” at an event for Americade being held at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center on Friday afternoon. And there are more events taking place before Americade ends Saturday night.

The Rides for Kids organization partners with Americade, and there is a free ride around the lake that is open to the public, with the lineup taking place at 8:30 a.m Saturday. Lineup will be at the Fort William Henry lakeside lawn. Dutcher said the goal is to raise between $20,000 to $30,000 for Rides for Kids.

There will be a parade to celebrate Americade in the village starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade route will start from Beach Road and go along Canada Street before making a U-turn. Blais said the parade typically ends on Prospect Mountain Highway, but he is unsure if that is where they will be ending this year.

There will also be a free concert at Shepard Park on Saturday night, with the band Blue Moon taking the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the band Big Sky Country at 7:30 p.m. There will be food wagons, along with wine and beer tents at the event.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

