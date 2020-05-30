Businesses stage caravan to call for outdoor dining options

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE GEORGE — About 30 to 40 vehicles drove slowly down Canada Street on Saturday, as drivers honked horns and passengers yelled out the window, urging the governor to allow limited outdoor dining in the next phase of reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was put on by the Alliance for Lake George Business. One of the organizers, Adirondack Pub & Brewery owner John Carr, said the goal was to get the message to Gov. Andrew Cuomo to permit some outdoor dining.

Carr said restaurant owners believe that the existing allowance of only curbside takeout or pickup does not work that well in a resort area such as Lake George. In other places, people will drive up, get their food and then go back home to eat it. However, what business owners saw during Memorial Day weekend was not good for public health. People do not have a place to sit to eat, wash their hands or go to the bathroom.

“Families are sitting in the gutter on Canada Street eating their dinners. No one is protected with that — whether it’s COVID-19 or basic human sanitation,” he said.

The restaurants are proposing what he is calling “enhanced takeout,” with some limited outdoor seating.

“We’re talking about outdoor dining in a controlled environment,” he said.