GLENS FALLS — Business owners were updated Tuesday on changes the city's made to update outside dining permit applications.

At an outside dining permit informational meeting, elected officials answered questions regarding changes made to reflect the city's compliance with Public Right-of-Way Access Guideline regulations.

"We had approved permits that were violating PROWAG for over 10 years," Mayor Bill Collins said. "We as the city want for you to be able to put as many chairs and tables. We want businesses to be successful, but there needs to be 5 feet of undisturbed space."

Along with Collins, other city officials in attendance was City Clerk Megan Nolan, Code Enforcement Officer Justin Reckner, Jeff Flagg, economic development director, and Amy Collins, director of tourism and business.

Second Ward Councilman Ed Donahue and Fourth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham were in attendance in support of their wards.

The meeting was attended by roughly seven local businesses inquiring about the regulations. Collins said at the most recent council meeting that the city for the past few years has been "accidentally breaking the law."

One topic of discussion concerned the red brick on sidewalks throughout the city and Collins said the walking space must be clear and the brick is a spot where tables can be, but not if the business is serving alcohol.

"If a business has a section of red brick outside of their business, it doesn't count as the public right-of-way because it can be disturbed by signs, cones, or trees," he said.

Another meeting for outdoor dining permits will be held on Thursday in the Holden Room of Crandall Library at 2 p.m. Applications for permits be found in Nolan's office located in CityHall.

All new applications will need to go before the city's Planning Board. All applications from the prior year are valid until May 31, according to Nolan.

"Whatever I can do without breaking the law, I want to do," Collins said.