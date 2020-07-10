Businesses seek clarity on reopening, need workers

The operators of large attractions want more clarity about when they will be allowed to reopen, saying they've been left in the dark.

“We’ve invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to operate safely in our environment, and we have no idea when that’s going to happen,” said Six Flags Great Escape President Rebecca Wood during a conference call on Friday.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, hosted the call to hear from elected officials and businesses about how they are grappling with the pandemic. Unclear guidance from the state was among the issues mentioned, along with the difficulty of finding workers and, for municipalities, the loss of tax revenue.

Wood said Great Escape has bought thermal temperature scanners and touchless entry systems to get into the park. Her staff is also working to improve food service delivery.

Now, they want answers for the 200 full-time employees and their families about when the park will open.

“We understand that answers were given to other industries — good or bad — and that’s just what we need,” Wood said.

“Everybody’s hands are tied if we can’t communicate better and help businesses see where they stand,” she said.