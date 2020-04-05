Businesses banding together to stay alive

NORTH CREEK — It’s a tough time for small restaurants. Even though they can stay open for takeout and delivery, many have closed because they can’t make enough in sales to keep going.
Among them was BarVino, a wine bar that closed its indoor restaurant while continuing to sell growlers and wine for takeout.
But the company didn’t cancel its farm-fresh orders of vegetables.
Instead, the owners decided to band together with other local businesses and offer a weekly curbside box — sort of a CSA for restaurants.
The first week’s box sold out in days.
Boxes were set out for pickup Saturday and included a pound of Brussels sprouts, fish vinaigrette, a lime wedge and BarVino’s Brussels sprouts recipe. Other items from BarVino’s included fresh spices, potatoes, carrots, broccoli, romaine lettuce and spinach.
But then customers could add on: three different types of fresh fish and a choice of different chocolate bars from the Saratoga Chocolate Company, which is based in North River.
The BarVino’s vegetables were $30, and then each add-on came with an additional price. All the sellers involved were able to make money.
“The food industry has been really working together to help ourselves and save our friends," said Allison Rose, owner of Saratoga Chocolate Company.
She was particularly hurt by the quarantine because she was supposed to open a retail location on Broadway in Saratoga Springs last week. It should have been perfect timing: just before Easter, when her bunnies and baskets would be flying out the door.
Until she opened that store, she was mainly dependent on sales at farmers markets, most of which have closed.
“Most of our sales have come to a screeching halt,” she said.
Other restaurants, which were once popular because of ambience and service, are also finding it hard going. BarVino’s simply closed. But now the curbside boxes may make a difference.
On Friday, workers were feverishly putting together dozens of boxes. Everyone wore masks and gloves as they worked. They had stopped taking orders a day earlier because they had so many.
“While BarVino is closed, we want our veggie boxes to have the same high standards of quality as the restaurant, and sometimes quality diminishes with quantity and right now we are trying to find a balance between the two,” said co-owner Anna Bowers.
She thanked the community for the “huge show of support” in ordering the boxes, and apologized for not being able to take more orders, saying it was “simply a matter of what we are realistically capable of doing.”
Many owners are finding that takeout orders are very different from running a restaurant. A complex menu is not a good thing. They found cutting back to a few tried-and-trues worked better.
Rose isn’t finding that decision easy, though. She produces 14 different chocolate bars, three chocolate barks, and three hot chocolates.
“And that’s our regular load. Obviously we do specialty products. We’re doing Easter bunnies right now,” she said.
But when partnering with other groups, she can’t list that many choices, and workers can’t be expected to get the right chocolate into every box if there are two dozen options.
“We have to pare this down to a handful,” she said with a sigh, adding that she might rotate a few each week at each place where she is partnering. She is working with several restaurants that want to add an easy takeout dessert to their menus.
“It’s just trying to move product,” she said.
