Businesses banding together to stay alive

She was particularly hurt by the quarantine because she was supposed to open a retail location on Broadway in Saratoga Springs last week. It should have been perfect timing: just before Easter, when her bunnies and baskets would be flying out the door.

Until she opened that store, she was mainly dependent on sales at farmers markets, most of which have closed.

“Most of our sales have come to a screeching halt,” she said.

Other restaurants, which were once popular because of ambience and service, are also finding it hard going. BarVino’s simply closed. But now the curbside boxes may make a difference.

On Friday, workers were feverishly putting together dozens of boxes. Everyone wore masks and gloves as they worked. They had stopped taking orders a day earlier because they had so many.

“While BarVino is closed, we want our veggie boxes to have the same high standards of quality as the restaurant, and sometimes quality diminishes with quantity and right now we are trying to find a balance between the two,” said co-owner Anna Bowers.