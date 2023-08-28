Glens Falls: The Lawn Care Company, a leading name in the lawn care industry, is thrilled to announce its new rebrand including the introduction of its charming mascots, Thatch and his son Thatch Jr. as well as the launch of a brand-new website designed to enhance user experience and customer engagement. The Lawn Care Company is owned by David Whitbeck and based in Glens Falls, offering lawn care, fertilizer programs, and pest control services to clients in the Capital District and throughout the North Country of New York State. Thatch and Thatch Jr., the adorable mascots, are set to become the endearing ambassadors of The Lawn Care Company. When they’re not throwing the ball around, they’re offering tips for a greener lawn on The Lawn Care Company’s social media and popping up on the website to say hello. You may even see them driving down the street on one of The Lawn Care Company’s fleet of vehicles featuring this cute father-and-son pair.