Business Council fighting single-payer health care touting job losses

GLENS FALLS — The Business Council of new York State is pushing for small business tax reform while fighting the idea of a statewide single-payer health system, President and CEO Heather Briccetti told business leaders at Tuesday’s 2020 Economic Outlook breakfast.

“We are very concerned about single-payer,” she said. “It’s highly expensive. It would be paid for by taxes and lose 60,000 jobs.”

The high cost of health insurance is one of the top priorities of business owners every year, she said, but the possibility of paying more in taxes is not the solution.

“It doesn’t make sense to do it at the state level. We think there’s a better way,” she said.

In successes, she was pleased last year to get penalty relief for small businesses.

“Now if you make a mistake you get a break, on your first mistake, instead of getting fined right away,” she said.

The council is going to work on getting tax reform for small businesses in this year’s legislative agenda. The idea is to make state tax filing more similar to federal filing, so that businesses don’t have to do all the tax work twice.

“We want to make it easier to navigate our complex system,” she said.