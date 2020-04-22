Business brisk at liquor stores, but no one is happy about it

Local wine and liquor store owners are reporting the best sales in their history, but they aren't celebrating the business surge caused by the pandemic nor the increase in income that has come, at least in part, because other businesses are closed.
With bars and restaurants shuttered to sit-down customers (many are still open for takeout), people who liked a drink after work or with a dinner out are patronizing wine and liquor stores instead and carrying bottles home.
Some owners say the resulting flood of business is something they've rarely seen before outside a holiday.
The volume of customers at his store has risen 25 percent to 35 percent for "probably 45 days straight," said David Torregiano, owner of Kingsbury Wine & Liquors on Burgoyne Avenue.
"People who would normally buy a bottle are buying three," he said.
But he described the unexpected increase as "bittersweet."
"God, it's fantastic for the business, but unfortunately, it's up for this reason. I'd pass all this up for normalcy," he said.
Usually, business is steady, year to year, with big days coming right before Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, the store owners said. Now, every day is better than the corresponding day from a year ago.
The middle of March, when New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo, was reducing the percentage of nonessential workers who could stay on the job from 75 to 50 to 25 was "the craziest week probably ever," Torregiano said.
"I did a day in the middle of the week that was equivalent to the day before Christmas. No day ever comes close to that," he said.
It's usually slow now
Early spring is usually a slow time but not this year, said Rob Doin, who has owned and operated Adirondack Wine Merchants on Quaker Road in Queensbury with his wife, Tina, for about 17 years.
More people seem to be in the area than is usual for March and April, he said.
"Because of where we're located, we get traffic from the southern lake," he said, referring to second home owners on Lake George. "People have come up early to their homes."
Local people are also spending more time at home, because they've been laid off or furloughed or because they're working from home.
"If you're at home and it's 4 p.m., cocktail hour might start earlier," he said.
He has been joking that "You can't put prohibition on top of a pandemic," he said.
At Oropallo's Discount Wine & Liquor on Dix Avenue in Queensbury, Michelle Oropallo said the pandemic business has been like the holidays, "but in a sad way."
"I'm not happy about the business we're doing. But there's nothing I can do. It's not like I'm going to turn it away," she said.
She has owned the store for 20 years and estimated her business is up by 60 percent.
"February and March are horrible months for us. You're coming off the holidays. It's yucky out.
"This March was pretty close to December, our biggest month," she said.
Trying to stay safe
Oropallo has not noticed any changes in drinking habits — wine drinkers are drinking more wine, liquor drinkers more liquor.
But most customers are buying more.
"I do see regular people and know their buying habits. I have concerns about when this is over if it's going to affect people problem-wise with alcohol," she said.
She has also heard worrying talk of people planning to hold get-togethers in which they will "socially distance."
"That's not how it works. You can be all staying apart from each other, and we all know what happens once you get a few drinks in," she said.
In the store, she is being as careful as possible, with a sign by the entrance telling customers to wear a mask but no gloves and to clean their hands with sanitizer she provides.
"It's an effort to keep everybody safe," she said.
She can't know where gloves have been, and she'd rather have customers clean their hands on-site, she said.
"It's that unknown. We're not trying to be insulting, but we don't know if you wore the same gloves to the grocery store, then you come in here and touch the bottles," she said.
Not everyone is knowledgeable enough about the disease to take the proper care in preventing its spread, she said.
"People who have an issue with the mask — they're the ones who present the most risk. If they have an issue with that, what else are they doing?" she said.
"We all want to get through it. We've got to do it right and not take any chances. Who wants to live like this?"
