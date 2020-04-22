Business brisk at liquor stores, but no one is happy about it

The middle of March, when New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo, was reducing the percentage of nonessential workers who could stay on the job from 75 to 50 to 25 was "the craziest week probably ever," Torregiano said.

"I did a day in the middle of the week that was equivalent to the day before Christmas. No day ever comes close to that​," he said.

It's usually slow now

Early spring is usually a slow time but not this year, said Rob Doin, who has owned and operated Adirondack Wine Merchants on Quaker Road in Queensbury with his wife, Tina, for about 17 years.

More people seem to be in the area than is usual for March and April, he said.

"Because of where we're located, we get traffic from the southern lake​," he said, referring to second home owners on Lake George. "People have come up early to their homes."

Local people are also spending more time at home, because they've been laid off or furloughed or because they're working from home.

"If you're at home and it's 4 p.m., cocktail hour might start earlier," he said.

He has been joking that "You can't put prohibition on top of a pandemic," he said.