Burst pipe disrupts classes briefly at Queensbury High School

QUEENSBURY — Classes were disrupted Monday morning in one wing of Queensbury High School after a pipe burst.

The leak was spotted by a couple of custodians between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. in one of the classrooms in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) wing of the school, according to Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon.

The problem was with the hot water system. Rob Chapman, director of facilities, said the hot water line was not sealed properly where it connects to the vent. He said the problem dates back to when construction on this wing occurred last spring as part of the school’s $40 million capital project.

Four classes were displaced for the morning while the heating system was taken off line. Three of the classrooms were back in use by 10:30 a.m. “Our maintenance and custodial crew did an amazing job,” he said.

No furniture and equipment was damaged, according to school officials.

“We caught it quick and we moved a lot of stuff out of the way,” Gannon said.

Contractors have arrived on site to make repairs at their expense, according to Chapman. He said the heating system in that room where the leak originated will be back up in operation by the end of Monday.

The room will have to be cleaned and repainted because of steam damage from the hot water, according to Chapman.

