GLENS FALLS — Daniel Burke has been named as this year’s recipient of the Henry Crandall Award.

Burke will receive the award at Crandall Public Library’s 10th annual gala, which will take place on Sept. 27 at The Queensbury Hotel.

The award recognizes a person who has demonstrated the values and legacy of the library’s founder, including generosity, perseverance, loyalty, compassion, civic pride and philanthropy, according to a news release. The board of trustees selects the recipient who has improved the community and demonstrated a commitment the library.

Burke recently retired from NBT Bank, where he served as president of the North County Region. He also serves as president of the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition and president of the Glens Falls Business Improvement District. He is also president of the Greater Glens Falls Amateur Athletic Championship Association, according to a news release.

He serves as a member of Plattsburgh State College Council and chairman of the Adirondack Health Institute. In 2012, he received the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce J. Walter Juckett Award for outstanding community service.

“Dan has been a tremendous supporter of the library and has demonstrated a profound dedication to the betterment of our local community,” said library Director Kathy Naftaly in a news release. “He has shown his commitment by donating his time and talent to multiple nonprofits over the years and actively participates in organizations such as Glens Falls Business Improvement District. We’re honored to recognize Dan for his many significant contributions.”

The award will presented during the library’s annual event, which will start at 6 p.m. at the hotel.

This year’s theme is Monopolooza! and people will have a chance to win a prize during a table game based upon the board game Monopoly. The reservation fee is $100.

The event serves as a major fundraiser for the library, and officials are hoping to raise more than $40,000 to support programs to promote literacy, provide educational opportunities and expand cultural horizons. Tax dollars support 77% of the library’s $4.7 million annual budget.

For more information, or to become a sponsor or member of the honorary committee, call 518-792-6508, extension 284.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

