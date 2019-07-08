Water from the Glens Falls Feeder Canal is diverted around two culverts that run underneath Burgoyne Avenue Monday, June 24 in Hudson Falls. A sinkhole opened up on June 11 and has closed a small stretch of the road to traffic until the culverts can be replaced.
HUDSON FALLS — A stretch of Burgoyne Avenue closed since June 11 because of a sinkhole could be open as soon as Sunday, Mayor John Barton said.
The portion of the road that was closed is in front of the Glens Falls Feeder Canal bike path. Two culverts running underneath failed, creating the hole. The culverts are owned and maintained by the state Canal Corp.
Barton said crews have replaced the two pipes with two new plastic pipes and are working on filling in the road.
Provided the work continues on schedule, the road is expected to be paved and striped, with guardrails installed, by Sunday.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.