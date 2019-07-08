{{featured_button_text}}
Hudson Falls sinkhole update

Water from the Glens Falls Feeder Canal is diverted around two culverts that run underneath Burgoyne Avenue Monday, June 24 in Hudson Falls. A sinkhole opened up on June 11 and has closed a small stretch of the road to traffic until the culverts can be replaced.

 Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com

HUDSON FALLS — A stretch of Burgoyne Avenue closed since June 11 because of a sinkhole could be open as soon as Sunday, Mayor John Barton said.

The portion of the road that was closed is in front of the Glens Falls Feeder Canal bike path. Two culverts running underneath failed, creating the hole. The culverts are owned and maintained by the state Canal Corp.

Barton said crews have replaced the two pipes with two new plastic pipes and are working on filling in the road. 

Provided the work continues on schedule, the road is expected to be paved and striped, with guardrails installed, by Sunday. 

"We'll see whether it comes to fruition," Barton said.

One of the challenges on the site was lowering the water level in the canal and diverting additional water through piping up over the road.

