Burglary plea leads to jail sentence

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga County man who attacked three people in a Greenfield home one day last fall has been sentenced to a year in Saratoga County Jail.

Dylan M. Capone, 21, of Milton, pleaded guilty last December to third-degree burglary for a Sept. 16 incident in the town of Greenfield.

Police said Capone went to the home of an acquaintance, found a 17-year-old who was talking on the phone outside the home and punched him in the head, causing an undisclosed injury.

Capone then went into the home and punched two other juveniles who had been inside visiting the victim.

The incident was reported to police a few days after it occurred, when the homeowner observed it on a security camera.

Police did not say what prompted the attack.

Capone left the area, but was ultimately taken into custody in Albany County a week later.

