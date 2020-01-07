Burch pleads guilty in dead animal case

“This case has been dragging out for some time because the town refused to let it go,” said Haff. “The settlement we got is probably very close to what would have been awarded in court. We will continue keeping a close eye on his operation for possible future violations.”

The entire saga began in the early spring when a snowmobiler lost his way and happened upon a huge hedgerow of hundreds of dead and rotting farm animal carcasses on a rear portion of the Potters' farm.

That discovery unleashed a string of events, leading to the charges against Burch and Potter.

“The town of Hartford will have zero tolerance regarding carcass offences. We will be vigilant and prosecute when our town laws are violated,” said Haff in an earlier interview.

After several months of negotiating, the Potters settled their case with the town, but Burch did not, and his criminal case was moved to Salem court after Hartford Town Justice Sharon Schofield recused herself from the case.

In addition to the Hartford charges, in August, New York Department of Environmental Conservation cited Burch and his daughter, Heide Burch, with violating solid waste regulations related to the storage and disposal of dead farm animal carcasses.