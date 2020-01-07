Burch pleads guilty in dead animal case

SALEM — Dead livestock hauler Larry Burch pleaded guilty on Monday in Salem Town Court to violating a Hartford dumping ordinance after hundreds of decaying carcasses were found last March on a Hartford farm.
In April, Burch was criminally charged with multiple counts of violating the Hartford landfill law, which carries fines from $1,000 to $5,000 per day and up to 30 days in jail, because he had dumped and stockpiled hundreds of carcasses on a Northrup Lane farm owned by Charles and Lois Potter.
The Potters were also cited in the matter.
Burch was charged with multiple counts of violating the town ordinance, Chapter 71, which relates to the disposal of special waste, an unclassified misdemeanor, according to Hartford Town Attorney Jeff Meyer.
As Meyer explained, town law prohibits the commercial dumping, stockpiling and burial of carcasses on Hartford property, although farmers may dispose of their own animals on their property.
The last minute plea agreement with Burch came just before jury selection for Burch’s trial on Monday, effectively ending a 10-month series of court appearances, public hearings, town meetings and failed settlement discussions.
According to Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, Burch agreed to plead guilty to the charges and pay a $1,000 cash fine with a suspended $3,000 sentence, payable if Burch repeats the violation.
“This case has been dragging out for some time because the town refused to let it go,” said Haff. “The settlement we got is probably very close to what would have been awarded in court. We will continue keeping a close eye on his operation for possible future violations.”
The entire saga began in the early spring when a snowmobiler lost his way and happened upon a huge hedgerow of hundreds of dead and rotting farm animal carcasses on a rear portion of the Potters' farm.
That discovery unleashed a string of events, leading to the charges against Burch and Potter.
“The town of Hartford will have zero tolerance regarding carcass offences. We will be vigilant and prosecute when our town laws are violated,” said Haff in an earlier interview.
After several months of negotiating, the Potters settled their case with the town, but Burch did not, and his criminal case was moved to Salem court after Hartford Town Justice Sharon Schofield recused herself from the case.
In addition to the Hartford charges, in August, New York Department of Environmental Conservation cited Burch and his daughter, Heide Burch, with violating solid waste regulations related to the storage and disposal of dead farm animal carcasses.
The two were charged with operating a solid waste management facility on Route 149 in the town of Hartford without a permit.
In November, Burch pleaded guilty to a reduced charge on the DEC violation and was fined $200. Additionally, he was ordered to not store any dead animals at the Hartford address.
Also in November, a civil lawsuit tied to the Hartford dead animal case was filed in Washington County Supreme Court by Richard Burch against Larry Burch and his daughters, Heide and Dee Burch, for $4,500.
The civil case is still pending.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.