Bulldozer accident

A man driving this bulldozer was hurt Monday when it slid down an embankment and hit a tree.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

KINGSBURY — A bulldozer operator was hurt Monday afternoon when the machine he was operating slid down a steep embankment into a tree off Hillview Drive.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, suffered facial injuries when the bulldozer went down the bank and hit a tree. Washington County sheriff's officers said at the scene that the injuries did not appear serious, but the man was treated by Fort Edward Emergency Squad members.

The bulldozer bore the company name Ray Kew Excavating, and the property is owned by Raymond Kew of Hudson Falls.

