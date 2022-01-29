Building workforce, homes will contribute to economic development

Lack of workers and housing are the two key challenges facing the economy as it moves past the pandemic, according to local economic development officials.

EDC Warren County hosted the “EDC Forecast 2022 Forum” on Wednesday to provide insight into the economy. The virtual event included multiple speakers, including EDC Warren County President and CEO Jim Siplon.

Siplon used a chart to show how economic development has changed since the pandemic began. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies would typically decide where to locate.

That is now decided by the workers.

“What the entire world has come to understand is that we’re not looking for companies. We’re all chasing people,” he said.

Siplon cited a few reasons for this change, which he attributed to a study called the “Demographic Drought” from Emsi, a labor market data company.

One reason is the fact that the baby boomer generation is leaving the workforce and there are fewer younger workers coming in to replace them.

Liza Ochsendorf, director of the Warren County Employment and Training Administration, said that on average, baby boomers were born into families with four children, but are only having two children themselves.

The average age of people in Warren County is about 52 or 53, according to Ochsendorf.

Siplon said the pandemic has been used to explain why people have left the workforce, but there are deeper systemic issues at play.

Ochsendorf touched on the number of people not looking for work currently in the area.

She stated that the unemployment rate in Warren County is low, sitting at 3.9%, but stressed that number does not include individuals not looking for work.

“The false narrative continues to be that people don’t want to work, and that is not the case,” Ochsendorf said.

During her presentation, Ochsendorf highlighted many challenges that have become more apparent as a result of the pandemic.

Lack of child care, substance abuse issues

A lack of affordable and quality child care, mental health issues and substance abuse, transportation gaps and seasonal work gaps are all things that need to be considered and addressed.

“These issues existed before the pandemic, but they have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” she said.

While addressing those issues and focusing on retaining the workforce the county currently has, Ochsendorf stressed the importance of investing in the next generation.

As a result of the pandemic, more young people have turned to substance abuse, and Ochsendorf said that mental health problems have continued to rise as well. She told those watching the event to think about what they can do to support children in their communities.

“If we do not invest in our young people now we will pay for it later,” she said.

She suggested supporting the ideas and goals from the children within the county, advocating for mental health and substance abuse programs directed at the youth and participating in trauma informed care training.

According to Siplon, another factor is the declining birth rate in the county, which is the lowest it has been in 35 years.

He said over the next five years it is possible for that number to reach the lowest number recorded in modern history.

“We’ve got to figure out how to retain the talent that we have, we’ve got to figure out how to bring people off of the sidelines into the workforce that are here and we have to figure out how to bring new people here,” he said.

Lack of housing

Another issue Siplon highlighted was the housing supply.

More than a decade ago, the county crossed into having more demand for housing than there were houses.

“Of course we are experiencing this locally. Anybody who’s looked at trying to buy a house or even rent an apartment here in the last few years has been able to run into this,” Siplon said.

He stated that this is even more of a problem in the Adirondack Park.

Siplon said that it takes three to four times more time and resources to develop housing in the park opposed to outside of it. More than 90% of the county lies within the Adirondack Park.

“The housing demand deficit in the park exacerbates our problem,” he said.

As a result, people who can’t find housing inside of the park look to places like Queensbury and Glens Falls.

Siplon shared figures that were several months old showing that Glens Falls had four single-family homes available and roughly 96 rental units. Queensbury had 36 single-family homes, 14 townhomes, 58 senior living units and about 340 rental units.

There are projects still in development in, including in North Elba and Saranac Lake, which will produce around 300 to 350 units for people.

Those are about one to two years away from being completed.

“Structurally we don’t have a place to attract workers to this gap in our workforce,” Siplon said.

The Warren County EDC conducted a survey in Lake Placid along with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism on relocation interest among people visiting.

According to the survey, 91% of respondents stated that they would consider moving to the Adirondacks if the right housing options were available and they could work remotely. The survey also showed that people looking to relocate wanted the ability to work remotely, housing availability and broadband access.

The median income of those stating they would come to the area was $91,000 per year, according to Siplon.

“We didn’t have to spend anything to attract that level of economic impact to our community,” he said.

Getting on the same page

Libby Coreno, who provides counsel and consulting services to people and businesses in the real estate and construction industries, said that these challenges are important to understand.

She also said that everyone needs to be on the same page.

Her phone rings constantly from areas all over the state that need similar help. Coreno has clients from all over the world looking into investing in this area.

She closed her presentation with a message to those in attendance.

“This is the time to be a partner,” she said. “We can all spend our time trying to be righteous, but it isn’t the time for that. Not when we have this amount of challenge to overcome.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.