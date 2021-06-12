Building the better shirt collar: 19th-century inventors from the Glens Falls region

The U.S. Patent Office issued 20,420 original patents in 1888, The Granville Sentinel reported on April 5, 1889.
The Glens Falls region had its fair share of inventive minds in the 19th century.
Here are 10 local inventions:
- Alexander Orr Jr. patented the prize-winning “Orr Perfection Spring Bed,” designed for “simplicity, durability and comfort,” which he planned to soon manufacture “on a large scale,” The Morning Star reported on March 21, 1883. “Mr. Orr was awarded first premium at the Warren County Fair last fall.”
- John H. Holmes of Glens Falls received a patent on a vegetable masher, The Morning Star reported on July. 3, 1886.
- Granville tailor R. T. Matheson put his money where his mouth was when bragging about the new patented clothes-measuring system he designed. In repeated Granville Sentinel advertisements in 1889, he offered a $100 reward — the equivalent of $2,972 in 2021 dollars — to anyone who did not get a perfect fit using his system. “Try a suit of clothes made after Matheson’s new patent system, and claim the above reward if you fail to get a perfect fit and the most stylish cut — the best in this section — at Matheson’s fine merchant tailor parlors, Church Street, Granville.”
- Conductor John Donnolly was expected to apply for a patent on a new trolley car seat he designed, The Morning Star reported on July 15, 1886. “John Donnolly, one of the street car conductors, is acquiring a reputation as a genius. He has just completed a seat that can be attached to the dashboard of the car, taking up but little room when in use, and when not in use it may be dropped down out of the way altogether. Mr. Donnolly is entitled to thanks of his brother conductors, who, by adopting the new contrivance, may vary the monotony by an occasional rest.”
- H.E. Tidmarsh, John Smith and Thomas Wells of Sandy Hill had a patent pending on a friction pulley, The Morning Star reported on June 28, 1886. “Allen Brothers (railroad operators) are using three of these, and they give perfect satisfaction.”
- E.H. Norris and A.L. Fields invested in E.A. VanWagner & Co. to lease the third floor of the Peck’s Block at the corner of Warren and Glen streets in Glens Falls to establish a shirt manufacturing business that would sell to the wholesale trade, The Morning Star reported on Nov. 5, 1883. “About fifty hands are to be employed.” On Nov. 29, 1883, The Morning Star reported that the company’s patented “detached bosom” shirt was selling well. The front of the shirt, like the collars and cuffs, could be removed for laundering, extending the life of the rest of the shirt.
- In 1885, William Randall, formerly of Troy, received a patent for a machine-knit hood and set up a company in Glens Falls to manufacture the hoods in women's, teen and child sizes, The Morning Star reported on Jan. 5, 1885.
- Robert E. Twing, a clothing retailer on Warren Street in Glens Falls, invented a collar device to keep a necktie in place. “The necktie passes through two slits in the collar and is held in place by bands,” The Morning Star reported on Sept. 5, 1883. Versions of the device were being manufactured to attach to both turn-down and stand-up collars. “With the adoption of this device the world will be spared a volume of profanity from the man who is in a hurry and can now make his necktie fit beneath the collar.” On Sept. 10, The Morning Star reported that Twing had set up local manufacturing operations at 3 Warren St. and was hiring buttonhole workers. “Good wages guaranteed,” Twing promised.
- Charles A. Gilbert, manager of the J.L. Libby Shirt and Collar Co. of Glens Falls, received a patent on a device he designed to prevent tearing in the back and at the ends of seams of shirts during the manufacturing process, The Morning Star reported on April 13, 1883. The device saved on cost by reducing damaged product, and it provided an additional revenue source as Gilbert sold the device to other manufacturers. “Several inventions of the same purpose have already been patented, but Mr. Gilbert’s is the simplest of them all and cannot be excelled in its effectiveness.” Gilbert already was selling to shirt factories in Troy a device he recently had patented to protect the shape of shirt neckbands while being laundered.
- John L. McMillan of Cambridge invented for the Glens Falls Shirt Co. a machine for turning cuffs and collars, The Morning Star reported on April 13, 1883. “The machine in question is the first one of its kind and promises to be a success. It is intended to do away with hand turning, and, if successful, will save one-half of the cost of the present method.”
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.