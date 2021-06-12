Building the better shirt collar: 10 local inventors from the Glens Falls region

The U.S. Patent Office issued 20,420 original patents in 1888, The Granville Sentinel reported on April 5, 1889.

The Glens Falls region had its fair share of inventive minds in the 19th century.

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.