Bay Road building

This building at 275 Bay Road in Queensbury was home to a machine shop and foundry. Warren County is seeking bids for its demolition to put a bikeway parking lot and restrooms on the site.

QUEENSBURY — The decrepit, long-shuttered former foundry on Bay Road that is the target of town and Warren County officials is loaded with asbestos, but county supervisors took steps this week to shoulder the cost to demolish it anyway.

A recent survey of the building at 275 Bay, which sits just south of Bard Co. and next to Warren County Bikeway, found asbestos roofing materials as well as the potential carcinogen in caulk, window glazing and gypsum board. The goal is to use the property for a parking lot for the bike path, with restrooms.

The asbestos will raise the price to demolish the structure, but the county Board of Supervisors Real Property Tax Services Committee decided this week to seek "requests for proposals" from contractors interested in taking it down.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough has estimated the cost could approach $80,000, but it will be determined by contractors' bids. He said whether the asbestos is "friable" and able to become airborne makes a big difference in the scale of the cleanup.

The 1.09-acre property is owned by David J. Mullen, who formerly operated Mullen Iron Works there. But he owes more than $205,000 in property taxes on it.

Ordinarily, that would result in a tax foreclosure and sale, but fears over what lies in the ground around and underneath the building had prompted county officials to seek only temporary ownership, pending an environmental review.

Earlier tests of the soil beneath the building did not find any serious contamination.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said Tuesday that supervisors have "wasted a lot of time on this" and strongly advocated moving on to demolition.

"This should have been settled years ago," Geraghty said. "Tear the building down. Environmentally, it is the right thing to do."

Some questioned whether proceeds from the annual county tax auction of foreclosed properties could be used to pay for demolition, but county Treasurer Michael Swan said it was unclear whether that could be legally done.

Supervisors hope there will be state grant money available to help pay for a bikeway rest stop/parking area. There was no timetable for the work, which is dependent on cost.

