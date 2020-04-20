Building home to motorcycle club, auto body shop destroyed by fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT EDWARD — A Burgoyne Avenue building home to a motorcycle club and an auto body shop was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

The fire was called out at about 6:30 a.m. to the building, home to the True Order Motorcycle Club and an auto body shop, Wreckamended Autobody, at 1099 Burgoyne Ave.

The metal building was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Fort Edward Fire Chief Darcy Miller said the metal trapped the heat inside. The entire roof is gone and firefighters are attacking from the exterior as the structure is unstable.

The fire also caused some explosions, but it was "nothing serious" according to Miller.

The building was the home of the club for the past seven years.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a friend of Mike Garland who has operated the auto body shop for about 20 years