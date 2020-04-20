Building home to motorcycle club, auto body shop destroyed by fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT EDWARD — A Burgoyne Avenue building home to a motorcycle club and an auto body shop was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

The fire was called out at about 6:30 a.m. to the building, home to the True Order Motorcycle Club and an auto body shop, Wreckamended Autobody, at 1099 Burgoyne Ave.

The metal building was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival by firefighters.

Fort Edward Fire Chief Darcy Miller said the metal trapped the heat inside.

“It’s a metal building so it holds all the heat in and it holds all the fire in and everything else,” Miller said, “so it makes it hard to get into it.”

Access to the fire was limited. A single dirt road was the only entrance to the building. Hoses had to be run from hydrants up on Burgoyne Avenue, Miller said.

The entire roof is gone and firefighters were attacking from the exterior as the structure was unstable.

The fire also caused some explosions, but it was "nothing serious" according to Miller.