FORT EDWARD — Between a budget hearing and questions from the public about two properties with ties to the General Electric Co., the Town Board had a jam-packed meeting Tuesday night.
Following the public hearing, board members did not make any changes to the budget and voted to pass it. The budget is still considered a draft, however, and the board will need to vote to adopt it.
The budget stands at about $1.7 million, with about $1.2 million to be raised by taxes. The tax levy increase is 0.99%, under the state's 2% tax cap. The budget is balanced with the understanding that the town will be able to bond for $350,000 in back taxes it owes to Washington County.
Supervisor Terry Middleton said he collected rates from banks, and they "look very good." The plan is to get a five-year bond for $350,000. Middleton said money set aside in last year's budget will be used to make the first bond payment.
Several town residents were at the budget hearing, including Lester Losaw, who is running against Middleton in November's elections for town supervisor. Losaw is employed as the treasurer for the village of Cambridge.
Losaw took issue with how some of the draft budget was presented, including that it did not list what the town has spent to date this year.
FORT EDWARD — The Town Board on Wednesday reviewed a draft 2020 budget, which relies on the plan to bond for the $350,000 still owed to Washin…
Middleton said the town has been doing its budgets the same way for 12 years, and it was the way Washington County did its budget. Losaw said every budget he has seen would include that information.
Resident Katie DeGroot asked why the budget for the town attorney increased from $18,000 to $35,000 from 2018's budget to the budgets for 2019 and 2020. Middleton said money was added for counsel on the bonding and for the tax assessment litigation.
This led to a discussion about two properties related to GE's pollution of the Hudson River.
The first is the dewatering site on the Old Champlain Canal, where water was removed from contaminated sediment. The industrial park had been owned by a limited liability corporation called WCC. When the dewatering project was finished, GE departed, leaving an empty industrial park that, town officials believe, is full of possibility.
WCC challenged its tax assessment and stopped paying taxes in the meantime. When a property owner defaults on its taxes, Washington County makes up the difference for the town, village, school and other districts that receive property tax revenue. Washington County did that for Fort Edward in 2017 and 2018, using the original assessment.
But WCC succeeded in getting the assessment reduced. It paid just under $2 million in property taxes, gifted the property to a new nonprofit organization, and took a tax break on the exchange.
FORT EDWARD — With a fully formed board and tax assessment challenges in the rear view mirror, the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp…
The site was given to a nonprofit organization called the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. Neal Orsini, a Town Board member, is president of the organization.
DeGroot asked about the taxes on that property.
"It's being taxed," Middleton said.
"Have those taxes been paid?" DeGroot said.
"Not yet," Orsini said.
"Who owes the taxes?" DeGroot said.
"The owner of the property," Middleton said.
Orsini said, as president of the nonprofit, "Technically, we owe those taxes."
"And technically, will they get paid?" DeGroot said.
Orsini said, yes. He said he felt it was his "civic duty to be involved in this property."
DeGroot asked several times why the property was not foreclosed on, and why the town did not buy it. Middleton said because it would be off the tax rolls. The town did not buy it, Orsini said, because it did not have $10 million. Middleton added that attorneys were advising the town on what to do.
Town Attorney Don Boyajian said local property development corporations are associated with a municipality and are a tool for economic development.
DeGroot asked about D.A. Collins, a construction firm, and its involvement with the property.
It's been confusing, to say the least, covering the happenings around the former General Electric Co. dewatering site in Fort Edward.
The Post-Star has reported that D.A. Collins executives are also leaders of WCC and hold a management agreement with Orsini's nonprofit under a new limited liability corporation, called Fort Edward Development. The newspaper has also reported about advertisements D.A. Collins has published, listing the dewatering site as one of its real estate opportunities.
"D.A. Collins has nothing to do with this property," Orsini said.
Orsini added that principles of D.A. Collins are also managers of the dewatering property, but again said that "D.A. Collins has nothing to do with this property."
"To be honest with you, I'm quite proud of this budget," Middleton said.
The Town Board has not only had to tackle the tax assessment issue, but also lost its highway barn in a fire this year, he said.
FORT EDWARD — A fire at the town's highway garage last week has left the building a total loss.
"We only went up basically 1%," Middleton said. "I think that's excellent for this board to do that."
"I suppose it could be bizarre if taxes could go down," DeGroot said.
"If the barn hadn't burned, they probably would have," Middleton said.
Later in the meeting, another resident asked about the taxes on the dewatering site, and Orsini again said they were late paying them.
Middleton added that the town lost $4 million from its tax base because the GE property on Broadway is sitting vacant. GE's former main manufacturing building is set to come down, starting Oct. 21. Middleton said it will be only grass and fencing after the demolition is done.
FORT EDWARD — Nearby businesses and residences around the General Electric Co.'s vacant buildings off of Broadway will have their air monitore…
Middleton and Orsini talked about the economic opportunity of the dewatering site, saying that board members are "getting extra work and headaches going there and showing people," interested in the industrial site.
