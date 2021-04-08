Budget funds broadband coverage map; local officials worry about low-income rate mandate

The state budget included funding for an updated map that will show gaps in broadband coverage, but local lawmakers are concerned a requirement for subsidizing the rates of low-income residents will drive up the cost of expanding access.

The budget includes $1 million for the Public Service Commission to create a map of areas that lack reliable broadband coverage. The map must be completed within one year.

Also included was a provision that would allow low-income residents to receive broadband at a subsidized rate of $15 per month.

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said he is concerned the provision duplicates a federal program that provides discounted rates — up to $50 month — for low-income residents.

He worried about the impact on smaller internet service providers in the North Country, such as Slic Network Solutions.

“You really need accessibility in the North County first. Their service is about $60 a month, so all but $10 a month would be covered in most cases for most people who qualify under the federal government,” he said.

“It’s kind of redundant. It didn’t really address the real issues that are driving up the cost,” he said.