Whitehall Central School District
- 2022-2023 budget: $19.36 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed):$20.098 million
- Spending increase: $737,016, 3.81%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $5.683 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $5.712 million
- Tax levy increase: $28,416, 0.5% (cap is 1.03%)
- Ballot propositions: Purchase one 65-passenger bus at a cost not to exceed $147,241. Reduce the number of members on the Whitehall Board of Education from nine to seven.
- School board: Randall Lambert, Jared Mowatt, Patricia Norton, Richard LaChapelle and Roxanne Waters are seeking five three-year seats and one two-year seat.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., May 16, Whitehall Junior-Senior High School, Large Group Instruction room.