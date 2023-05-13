Lake George Central School District
- 2022-2023 budget: $24.368 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $24.809 million
- Spending increase: $441,040, 1.81%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $20.972 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $21.453 million
- Tax levy increase: $481,000, 2.29% (cap is 2.3%)
- Ballot propositions: Purchase two school buses at a cost not to exceed $302,092.
- School board: Incumbents Rosemarie Earl and Jeannine Bieber and Linda Clark are seeking two, three-year seats.
- Vote: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside the Lake George Elementary School gymnasium.