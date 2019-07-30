WHITEHALL — Just before noon Tuesday, four fire companies-in-training marched in military formation over the bridge in Whitehall to help firefighters prepare for the LifeNet helicopter, scheduled for a noon arrival.
As part of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company’s fourth annual Fire Camp, these 23 junior firefighters — fourth through eighth graders — are on a weeklong training adventure into all the makings of firefighting and fire safety.
“I love it,” said Leaha Van Guilder, a Whitehall High School 10th grader, who participated in the academy when she was younger and now helps with the training. "It teaches fire safety and it is hands-on. It’s really smart.”
During Tuesday’s training, the young firefighters knocked down a flame (not real) with fire hoses pumping water from the Champlain Canal behind the fire station on Main Street. And a few even braved a first-to-knock-down the flame challenge against actual firefighters conducting the training.
While they were mostly outmatched by their seasoned teachers, 9-year-old Logan Wald won his match against the company’s lieutenant.
At the same time, others learned about ladders, deploying and rolling a hose, and getting the hands-on experience of doing actual firefighting tasks with their fire companies.
“A few come back every year,” said firefighter Justin Macura, who is also a village policeman. “At the beginning of Fire Camp we ask, ‘Who’s thinking of becoming a firefighter?’ and a few raise their hands. At the end of the week, they are all into it.”
According to Brian Brooks Sr., former fire chief of the volunteer company, the Fire Camp is an extension of their fire prevention in the schools program.
“We go into the elementary schools and let them climb on the trucks,” said Brooks. “This is the next step. They can do it up to eighth grade. Then there is the Explorer program. At 16 to 17, they join the Recruits, where they start their state training. And at 18 they can join the fire company.”
Fire Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. all week and culminates in a Firemen’s Field Day that puts all their training to use in fun firefighting events at Skenesborough Park on Main Street.
They’ll play push ball with the fire hoses and go through a blind-folded maze wearing backpacks to simulate firefighter gear. There’s a mock house fire and they will use a bucket brigade to extinguish the faux flames.
At the end of the day, the budding firefighters-in-the-making graduate from camp.
“They all get a certificate,” Brooks said.
Fire Camp is free for the junior firefighters, with the cost paid from the fire company’s fire prevention budget, Brooks said.
And while they pack their own lunches for most of the week, the fire company treats the campers to Busty's Barbecue on Friday during the Firemen's Field Day.
“This is my third year,” Savannah Burton, 12, said. “And this year was more fun than ever.”
