Budding artists create caricatures at Crandall Public Library

GLENS FALLS — So it seems drawing a hand is easier than it looks — just make the elongated shapes and round them out, said artist David Snyder to a packed and eager group of budding artists in Crandall Public Library on Thursday afternoon.

“Hands are hard for me, I can only draw nubs,” called out one girl.

“Hands aren’t that bad, just draw a bunch of blocks,” Snyder said, while quickly demonstrating with a black magic marker how to draw the blocks and then form them into finger tips by rounding the corners.

So began the “Creating Caricatures” workshop for 9- to 12-year-olds.

“This is the first time we have offered this, and the class is full,” said Talla Henry-Halibi, children’s services library assistant, who sets up many of the free programs the library offers.

Initially, Snyder, who runs the air brush caricature shop at Great Escape in Queensbury, talked about the ins and outs of caricature art. Certain techniques are used for eyes, noses, ears and hair, depending on the effect the artist is going for.

“Some artists rely only on exaggeration,” he said.