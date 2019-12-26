Budding artists create caricatures at Crandall Public Library

GLENS FALLS — So it seems drawing a hand is easier than it looks — just make the elongated shapes and round them out, said artist David Snyder to a packed and eager group of budding artists in Crandall Public Library on Thursday afternoon.
“Hands are hard for me, I can only draw nubs,” called out one girl.
“Hands aren’t that bad, just draw a bunch of blocks,” Snyder said, while quickly demonstrating with a black magic marker how to draw the blocks and then form them into finger tips by rounding the corners.
So began the “Creating Caricatures” workshop for 9- to 12-year-olds.
“This is the first time we have offered this, and the class is full,” said Talla Henry-Halibi, children’s services library assistant, who sets up many of the free programs the library offers.
Initially, Snyder, who runs the air brush caricature shop at Great Escape in Queensbury, talked about the ins and outs of caricature art. Certain techniques are used for eyes, noses, ears and hair, depending on the effect the artist is going for.
“Some artists rely only on exaggeration,” he said.
But a good caricature does more than exaggerate something about a person, it captures the emotion and personality of the subject, he said.
Snyder led two caricature workshops on Thursday, one for tweens and one for older teens. As part of the workshop, he passed out detailed drawing instructions.
“Inside are bits and pieces of faces I dissected for you to pick and choose,” he said. “Large noses are easy to make the focus of a drawing. Here’s a basic anime nose, a Charlie Brown nose.”
“Do you have any storybook characters you would like me to draw?” he asked.
“Grace VanderWaall,” one girl said.
“Who?” Snyder asked.
“She won America’s Got Talent.”
You have free articles remaining.
“How about Pink?” another said.
“Oh yeah, she’s easy to draw,” Snyder said. “Let’s start with Pink.”
The suggestions continued and Snyder delivered, explaining his process along the way.
Superheroes, Harry Potter characters and rock stars were the most popular, and Synder was rarely stumped, even offering pre-drawn body templates on which the kids could add their own head creations.
“I’ve got Bigfoot, Dracula, Frankenstein, Paw Patrol,” he said.
“Wow that’s epic,” one of the boys responded.
Although a request for help drawing singer songwriter Billie Eilish posed a problem.
“How do you spell it?” he asked, trying to find the singer on his phone.
Once he’d found a photo of Eilish, he said, “Oh yeah, I’ve seen her. She’s got very droopy eyelids. She looks like she is tired all the time.”
“Can we get drawing?” several of the kids asked, excited to try the new techniques.
Once they did, the group support kept the budding artists in a fruitful space,
“It’s beautiful,” one boy said to another.
“Put blood on his head,” another added.
As the artists continued to practice their new skills, the drawings continued.
“Well, it looks like I’ll be doing caricatures the rest of my life,” one girl said to Syder. “One hour with you and I learned so much.”
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.