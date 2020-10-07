Bruno's youngest brother: 'I owe everything I have to him'

QUEENSBURY — Sen. Joseph Bruno’s youngest brother said Wednesday that Bruno was more of a second father who saved him from being a high school dropout, helped get him sober and stood up for his rights as a gay man.
“He’s been very supportive of me throughout my life,” said Queensbury resident Robert Bruno of his brother, who died on Tuesday at the age of 91.
Robert Bruno, 81, was the youngest of eight children growing up in poverty in a cold water flat on Walnut Street, Glens Falls, behind Poopie’s restaurant.
Bruno said his brother helped support the family doing odd jobs such as delivering newspapers for The Post-Star.
Robert Bruno said he was headed down a bad path — hitting the bars on South Street in Glens Falls at the age of 15.
Joe Bruno had his brother come live with him and his wife. With his brother’s guidance, Robert Bruno not only completed college, but earned a degree in X-ray technology at Northeastern University. He worked in Boston for 21 years before returning to the area.
Bruno later became an alcohol and substance abuse counselor. He worked at Glens Falls Hospital 10 years and later for the state under Gov. George Pataki.
“I owe everything I have to him. He was an incredible human being. He did a lot for upstate New York. He never forgot his roots,” he said.
Bruno said he and his brother used to have lunch near the Capitol in Albany, where the senator would tell him about the discrimination he has seen against gays. Joe Bruno said he was working on a bill to protect people from discrimination in the workforce, housing, education or other services based on their sexual orientation.
“On Dec. 18 of 2002, he called me that morning and he said he had the votes, he was going to put it to the floor,” he said.
The legislation passed.
Bruno said his brother had been ill for some time with cancer. The condition had worsened to the point where, over the past couple weeks, he was unable to speak.
“It’s a blessing that the Lord took him — that he was relieved of his physical pain,” he said.
Bruno said it was interesting that his brother died on the Feast of St. Bruno — a German man who was appointed chancellor of the archdiocese at age 45 and fought to remove a corrupt archbishop. Bruno founded a religious order called the Carthusians, which lived a life of solitude and poverty in a secluded area, according to www.franciscanmedia.org.
The Brunos always marked this occasion.
“We all loved him dearly and respected him. He was a mentor to all of his brothers and sisters,” Robert Bruno said.
