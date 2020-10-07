Bruno's youngest brother: 'I owe everything I have to him'

Bruno said he and his brother used to have lunch near the Capitol in Albany, where the senator would tell him about the discrimination he has seen against gays. Joe Bruno said he was working on a bill to protect people from discrimination in the workforce, housing, education or other services based on their sexual orientation.

“On Dec. 18 of 2002, he called me that morning and he said he had the votes, he was going to put it to the floor,” he said.

The legislation passed.

Bruno said his brother had been ill for some time with cancer. The condition had worsened to the point where, over the past couple weeks, he was unable to speak.

“It’s a blessing that the Lord took him — that he was relieved of his physical pain,” he said.

Bruno said it was interesting that his brother died on the Feast of St. Bruno — a German man who was appointed chancellor of the archdiocese at age 45 and fought to remove a corrupt archbishop. Bruno founded a religious order called the Carthusians, which lived a life of solitude and poverty in a secluded area, according to www.franciscanmedia.org.

The Brunos always marked this occasion.

“We all loved him dearly and respected him. He was a mentor to all of his brothers and sisters,” Robert Bruno said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.