Bruno, Russell seek seats on Warren County board representing Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Two more Republican candidates have officially jumped into the race for Glens Falls seats on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Dan Bruno is seeking reelection to the Glens Falls 4th Ward seat and newcomer Phil Russell is running to represent the 5th Ward.
The 5th Ward seat is currently held by Supervisor Ben Driscoll, a Democrat.
Bruno is in his first term on the board. He is a lifelong resident of Glens Falls. He currently sits on the following county committees: Health Services, Human Services, Occupancy Tax Coordination, Public Works, Support Services, Budget and Finance.
He is also on the board of directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County, Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District, Warren-Washington IDA and has been chairman of the Glens Falls Planning Board since 1999.
“I have over 45 years’ experience as a project engineer, senior project manager and manager of construction services on numerous projects over the years, and I am confident that my experience and skills have benefited the residents of the 4th Ward, the city and Warren County,” he said in a news release.
He added that he has a good working relationship with Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall, the Common Council and other Warren County supervisors.
Russell owns his own heating, ventilation and air-conditioning business. He said he wanted to bring his business experience to the table.
He said he would like to keep taxes stable and make sure the county does not overspend.
Russell also wants to attract businesses to the area and make sure the county is smart in its growth.
“We’ve got a lot of people moving up here, which I can’t blame them. It’s such a beautiful area.”
He wants to make sure the environment of the Adirondacks is protected.
“I would hate to see that damaged or destroyed in any way unnecessarily,” he said.
Russell has also been involved in property management and retail businesses and has experience managing money, developing budgets and setting aside money for future needs.
“I think there’s some good things I can bring to the table,” he said.
Bruno and Russell received the endorsement of the Glens Falls GOP Committee.
Chairman Michael Borgos made the announcement in an email.
Borgos said Bruno “has a tremendous amount of volunteer and professional board service and his engineering and planning background provide tremendous value to the Warren County Board of Supervisors.”
He said Russell would bring a “common-sense approach to issues, a lifetime of real-world experience and a tremendous work ethic.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.