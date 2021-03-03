Bruno, Russell seek seats on Warren County board representing Glens Falls

Russell owns his own heating, ventilation and air-conditioning business. He said he wanted to bring his business experience to the table.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said he would like to keep taxes stable and make sure the county does not overspend.

Russell also wants to attract businesses to the area and make sure the county is smart in its growth.

“We’ve got a lot of people moving up here, which I can’t blame them. It’s such a beautiful area.”

He wants to make sure the environment of the Adirondacks is protected.

“I would hate to see that damaged or destroyed in any way unnecessarily,” he said.

Russell has also been involved in property management and retail businesses and has experience managing money, developing budgets and setting aside money for future needs.

“I think there’s some good things I can bring to the table,” he said.

Bruno and Russell received the endorsement of the Glens Falls GOP Committee.

Chairman Michael Borgos made the announcement in an email.