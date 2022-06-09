Bruno resigns from Glens Falls Planning Board after long period of service

GLENS FALLS — After serving on the Planning Board since former Mayor Vincent DeSantis' administration in the 1990s, Chairman Dan Bruno handed in his resignation to Mayor Bill Collins on Monday.

He made the announcement during Tuesday's Planning Board meeting. He said he made the decision late last year, but didn't want to leave Collins high and dry at the start of his tenure as mayor.

"I've been on the Planning Board for a long time, and I've been chairman for quite a while," he said.

Collins said that the Planning Board may be the most challenging board to be on because members must have knowledge of zoning and the city's code.

He said he wished he could have convinced Bruno to stay longer.

"Dan Bruno is a man with a history of service to the city of Glens Falls and to his community," Collins said. He's going to be greatly missed."

Bruno's resignation will go into effect at the end of this month. He said he has had conversations with Ethan Hall, a member of the board, about the departure and what it could mean for the chairmanship.

Bruno said that he wasn't 100% sure what was next in terms of filling his position.

According to the city's charter, the Planning Board is supposed to elect a chairman from its own members annually.

The city's code, however, states that the mayor has the authority to appoint a chairperson. If the sitting mayor fails to do so, then the board can elect a chairperson.

Bruno said that Hall was meeting with Collins on Friday to discuss the chair position on the board. Bruno said that other members of the board would be fit for the position, but that Hall fits the bill.

"Longevity isn't the only criteria. You have to have to skills," Bruno said.

He said that his resignation from the Planning Board does not have any impact on his other leadership positions.

He currently serves as the Glens Falls 4th Ward supervisor on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. He is on the board of directors of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County, is a board member of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency and sits on a number of committees at the county.

"I've got a number of other commitments, which are fine. They had no bearing on this," he said of he decision to resign.

Bruno said that he has enjoyed his time serving the city as a member and chairman of the Planning Board.

He said that while there may have been some less-enjoyable moments during his tenure, they were "few and far between." He said that the city has a great Planning Board, and he is going to miss being a part of it.

"It was not an easy decision for me to make personally. But as I said, there comes a point when you feel it's time to move on," Bruno said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.