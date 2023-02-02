As a cold front moves into the region to start the weekend, warming centers will be opened throughout Warren County for those seeking shelter.

One of the warming centers will be located at the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls. The nonprofit organization's overall mission is to serve individuals who are homeless and low income.

"We have the Code Blue shelter, which is open when temperatures drop below 32 degrees and we've been doing it since it got cold in November. We're here to serve," Executive Director Jamie Munyon said.

Since October, Code Blue has seen 172 unique individuals seek out a warm place to stay overnight. Munyon said in January, the shelter housed 88 unique individuals with 57 being men.

The National Weather Service in Albany issued a wind chill warning early Thursday morning detailing wind chills as low as 30 to 50 degrees below zero. The warning was issued alongside a hazardous weather outlook.

"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the release said. "The lowest wind chills are expected Friday night into early Saturday morning."

Warren County Emergency Services announced on Thursday that the centers will be available in a number of locations on Friday and Saturday, an emailed news release said.

"Wind chills are expected to approach 40 degrees below zero on Friday and early Saturday, and actual temperatures will bottom out near 20 below in parts of Warren County on Saturday morning," the release said. "Life-threatening hypothermia can set in within 15 minutes at these temperatures, while frostbite to exposed skin can occur in as little as 15 minutes as well."

Emergency Services Director Ann Marie Mason said in an email that the purpose for the centers is to provide shelter for anyone who may lose power and need a place to stay until repairs can be made.

"Temperatures below zero are not unusual around here in the winter, but 15-20 below with strong winds can create dangerous wind chills where vulnerable populations in particular need to be cautious," she said. "We ask people to check on their elderly neighbors in this sort of weather, and if they have concerns about water pipes potentially freezing, leave their faucets trickling to lessen the chance of a freeze."

In Washington County, there will be warming centers if needed, according to Tim Hardy, deputy director of public safety. In an email, Hardy said that people needing shelter should call the public safety team for information.

"Should the need arise for a warming center in your area, please contact Public Safety team at 518-747-7520, ext. 2 with the information relative to anyone in need and we will coordinate the activation of a local warming center based on the area of need," he said.

Hardy encourages residents of Washington County to dress appropriately for the cold, check in on neighbors, and to remember to not leave pets outdoors.

"If you are interested in utilizing your station, office, organization's facilities as a warming center if needed — please contact us by phone or email at publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov and let us know and we'll place that information on the stand-by list," he said.

Warren County warming centers include:

Johnsburg Town Hall, 219 Main St. (Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Johnsburg Library, 219 Main St. (Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m-2 p.m.)

Chester Town Hall, 6307 Route 9 (Friday, 8:30 a.m-4:30 p.m.)

Town of Chester Public Library, 6307 Route 9 (Saturday, 9 a.m-1 p.m.)

Bolton Free Library, 4922 Lake Shore Drive (Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

The Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St. Glens Falls (24 hours)

Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St. (Friday, Saturday, 9 a.m-5 p.m.)

Horicon Town Hall, 6604 Route 8 (Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Horicon Free Public Library, 6604 Route 8 (Saturday, 10 a.m-2 p.m.)

The Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada Street, Lake George (Friday, Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Lake Luzerne Senior Center, 539 Lake Ave. (Friday, 8 a.m-4 p.m.)

Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road (Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m-9 p.m.)

Warrensburg Emergency Medical Services, 3 King St. (Friday, Saturday, 8 a.m-11 p.m.)

Stony Creek Town Hall, 52 Hadley Road (Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Stony Creek Library, 37 Harrisburg Road (Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Hague Fire Station, 4 West Hague Road (Friday, Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)