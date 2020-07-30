Brown's Beach closed due to bacteria
Brown's Beach closed due to bacteria

STILLWATER — Brown's Beach on Saratoga Lake is closed until at least Saturday due to high bacteria in the water. 

The town of Stillwater announced the closure on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

"Sorry for the short notice. The town has determined, at this time, its safer to close due to high bacterial water readings, then allow anyone to use our facility."

The beach was also closed July 16 and 17 due to high readings of E. coli and reopened on the 18th after a clean test.

