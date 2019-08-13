{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER — The town of Stillwater announced on Tuesday that Brown's Beach on Saratoga Lake will reopen to the public following acceptable water testing.

The town made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that the beach will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The beach has been closed since Saturday due to elevated levels of E. coli, according to reports.

