STILLWATER — A popular swimming beach on Saratoga Lake is closed due to elevated levels of E.Coli found near the beach.
The town of Stillwater announced the closure of Brown's Beach, located on the eastern shore of Saratoga Lake, Saturday evening on its Facebook page.
The town operates the beach and conducts water testing.
Pending water tests the earliest it will reopen is Wednesday, according to reports from WNYT-TV News Channel 13.
