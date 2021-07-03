Brothers remember family's record of service

QUEENSBURY — Today, as the country celebrates its revolutionary past, Paul and Phil Daigle will consider their family’s remarkable record of military service, with nine of 10 brothers serving in the U.S. military, four of them in combat in three different wars.
The Daigles grew up in Daigle, Maine on a large potato and vegetable farm a short walk from the Canadian border.
Along with the 10 boys, the family had three girls, “brought up to honor their country,” said Paul Daigle, 76.
A retired general contractor, Paul lives on Jenkinsville Road in a big house with a pool and a plaque on the wall he put together himself with photos of the seven Daigle brothers, including him and Phil, who served in the Marine Corps.
Their oldest brother, Gill, joined the Army Air Corps during World War II, and another brother served in the Army. The one brother who didn’t serve in the military, Ed, tried twice to join up but was turned away because he was hard of hearing.
Joe fought in Korea and two brothers, Bert and Louis, in Vietnam.
A radio operator, Louis was 17 and had been in Vietnam for four months when he was killed while running in the open to alert the rest of his company a large enemy force was approaching.
Louis was part of Able Company, 1st battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, which had been given the nickname “Walking Dead” because of their haggard appearance, Phil said.
The two brothers sat at the big wooden table in Paul’s house. Phil is 80, with slate green eyes and silver hair neatly combed to the side. Both of them are small in stature, but compact, with thick fingers and muscled forearms.
Both have sons who also served in the Marines, and they told how the cousins crossed paths once on the other side of the world, as one was arriving to his station on Okinawa and the other was leaving.
Their parents didn’t push them into the military, the brothers said, but service in the armed forces was part of the culture in northern Maine when they were young.
Now, it is part of their family. Singing of the Marine Corps hymn takes place during every family wedding, and on Nov. 10 – the “Marine Corps birthday” – the brothers all call each other.
Phil recently retired from the insulation and drywall contracting business he ran in the Albany suburbs, and he moved from a very big house to a slightly smaller one in Clifton Park.
He intends, he said, to put up a flagpole and a plaque, bearing a favorite quote about the flag waving because of the last breaths of soldiers who died protecting it. He recited the passage, lips trembling as he remembered.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.
