Brothers remember family's record of service

The two brothers sat at the big wooden table in Paul’s house. Phil is 80, with slate green eyes and silver hair neatly combed to the side. Both of them are small in stature, but compact, with thick fingers and muscled forearms.

Both have sons who also served in the Marines, and they told how the cousins crossed paths once on the other side of the world, as one was arriving to his station on Okinawa and the other was leaving.

Their parents didn’t push them into the military, the brothers said, but service in the armed forces was part of the culture in northern Maine when they were young.

Now, it is part of their family. Singing of the Marine Corps hymn takes place during every family wedding, and on Nov. 10 – the “Marine Corps birthday” – the brothers all call each other.

Phil recently retired from the insulation and drywall contracting business he ran in the Albany suburbs, and he moved from a very big house to a slightly smaller one in Clifton Park.

He intends, he said, to put up a flagpole and a plaque, bearing a favorite quote about the flag waving because of the last breaths of soldiers who died protecting it. He recited the passage, lips trembling as he remembered.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

