Brothers bring care packages to Fort Hudson

“It’s been three months since they could see him,” mother Heather Jones said.

And then during their outdoor visit at Fort Hudson, the boys were “super sad,” she said.

“They were extremely sad it has to be like that. They just asked what could we do? So we just brainstormed,” she said.

They decided to help the workers help their grandmother.

“A lot of people are doing for the hospitals and that’s great, but a lot of people are forgetting about the nursing homes,” she said.

Friends donated items to include in the bags. There was a huge variety, so each goody bag was different. Every bag had some sort of present – such as a candle, or a rock the boys painted. They included thank you notes. And, of course, lots of candy, crackers and cookies.

The family got creative with some of the bags.

“We did notes inside balls. When they crack it open, they see a happy note,” Jones said.

People donated so much that they will now make bags for other nursing homes.

“We plan on continuing as much as we can,” Jones said. “We’re going to go to the Glens Falls Center, we are going to The Pines. We want to do all the nursing homes.”

