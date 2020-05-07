Brothers bring care packages to Fort Hudson

Visiting Grammy at Fort Hudson has been a deeply saddening experience for four young boys, ages five to ten.
After they made signs to stand at her window last weekend, the boys decided to do something for all the people they could see caring for their grandmother.
On Thursday, they surprised the workers with 100 goody bags, stuffed with presents, candy, snacks and drinks.
“They help our Grandma and everyone who is in there, for this virus,” said Kayzon Venable, 9, of Glens Falls. “They take good care of my Grammy.”
He and his brothers also made signs thanking the workers.
The surprise was a great success.
“Everybody’s like, whoa! And they were clapping,” he said in awe. “That made me happy.”
Still, nothing makes up for being able to actually touch his grandmother.
“It’s hard,” he said. “We just feel bad because only we saw our Grandma in the window.”
They are also not able to visit their grandfather, who normally takes care of them while their mother is at work. He has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which reduces airflow to the lungs and makes him at high risk of getting seriously ill if he catches coronavirus.
“It’s been three months since they could see him,” mother Heather Jones said.
And then during their outdoor visit at Fort Hudson, the boys were “super sad,” she said.
“They were extremely sad it has to be like that. They just asked what could we do? So we just brainstormed,” she said.
They decided to help the workers help their grandmother.
“A lot of people are doing for the hospitals and that’s great, but a lot of people are forgetting about the nursing homes,” she said.
Friends donated items to include in the bags. There was a huge variety, so each goody bag was different. Every bag had some sort of present – such as a candle, or a rock the boys painted. They included thank you notes. And, of course, lots of candy, crackers and cookies.
The family got creative with some of the bags.
“We did notes inside balls. When they crack it open, they see a happy note,” Jones said.
People donated so much that they will now make bags for other nursing homes.
“We plan on continuing as much as we can,” Jones said. “We’re going to go to the Glens Falls Center, we are going to The Pines. We want to do all the nursing homes.”
