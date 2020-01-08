Brother sues for $4,500 in unpaid services from man charged in dead animal case

FORT EDWARD — The nearly year-long saga of the Hartford dead animal dumping case is continuing with a civil lawsuit filed in December in state Supreme Court in Washington County.

The lawsuit, filed by Richard Burch against his brother Larry Burch and his daughters Heide and Dee Burch, claims that the dead farm animal hauling service is a family-run business operating under the name Larry Burch Services, and that the business owes him $4,500 for unpaid services.

“The defendants operate a dead, disabled and diseased livestock removal operation. Defendants travel several hundred miles in all directions bringing the livestock into Washington County,” the civil complaint read.

According to court documents, Larry Burch hired Richard Burch, his brother, to cover hedgerows of decaying animals found on a Hartford farm owned by Charles and Lois Potter after Larry Burch was charged with violating a Hartford landfill law.

But Richard Burch alleges that Larry Burch only paid $1,600 of a $7,000 bill, according to court documents.

