Brother sues for $4,500 in unpaid services from man charged in dead animal case

FORT EDWARD — The nearly year-long saga of the Hartford dead animal dumping case is continuing with a civil lawsuit filed in December in state Supreme Court in Washington County.
The lawsuit, filed by Richard Burch against his brother Larry Burch and his daughters Heide and Dee Burch, claims that the dead farm animal hauling service is a family-run business operating under the name Larry Burch Services, and that the business owes him $4,500 for unpaid services.
“The defendants operate a dead, disabled and diseased livestock removal operation. Defendants travel several hundred miles in all directions bringing the livestock into Washington County,” the civil complaint read.
According to court documents, Larry Burch hired Richard Burch, his brother, to cover hedgerows of decaying animals found on a Hartford farm owned by Charles and Lois Potter after Larry Burch was charged with violating a Hartford landfill law.
But Richard Burch alleges that Larry Burch only paid $1,600 of a $7,000 bill, according to court documents.
The entire debacle began last March after hundreds of rotting carcasses were discovered on the Potters' Northrup Lane farm in Hartford. Larry Burch was charged with multiple criminal counts related to the dumping and stockpiling of dead animals, and after a string of court appearances, Larry Burch pleaded guilty on Monday to the charges and was fined $1,000, with a suspended $3,000 sentence.
Additionally, in August, the state Department of Environmental Conservation cited Larry Burch and his daughter Heide Burch with violating solid waste regulations related to the storage and disposal of dead farm animal carcasses. The two were charged with operating a solid waste management facility on Route 149 in Hartford without a permit. In a settlement late last year, Larry Burch pleaded guilty and was fined $200 and ordered to not store any dead animals at the Hartford address.
In Richard Burch's civil lawsuit, the defendants claim that the daughters are not involved in Larry Burch's dead animal hauling business.
Nonetheless, in additional documents filed by Richard Burch, it is noted that his nieces, Heide Burch and Dee Burch, hold title to equipment necessary to the operation of the business.
Additionally, the business' online presence is operated by Heide Burch and her current phone number is listed as the number to call for dead animal pickup, according to court documents.
Heide Burch has denied any connection to her father's dead animal hauling business.
