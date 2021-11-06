Brookfield Renewable looking to relocate control center to Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Brookfield Renewable U.S. is looking to relocate its national control center from Massachusetts to Queensbury and construct a new building at the Airport Industrial Park.

The energy company, which runs mostly hydroelectric power plants, currently has its operational headquarters on Big Boom Road in Queensbury.

Antonio Zarrella, senior director of operations for Brookfield Renewable, said the company’s control center, which remotely monitors the operations of its plants, is currently located in Marblehead, Mass. However, he said the company needs to leave the Bay State because of the cost of doing business and would like to consolidate in Queensbury.

“It seems like it’s a right fit to bring the control center there as well,” he said to the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board at its meeting on Wednesday.

The company has a large presence in New York and New England.

Zarrella said the project would bring 50 jobs to the area. About two-thirds are operations employees and the rest are in information technology and support for the control center. It is a 24-7 facility.

Zarrella said Brookfield is in discussions to construct a building adjacent to its current lot.

The company will be back before the IDA at a later time to submit a formal application for financial assistance.

IDA Chairman Dave O’Brien said this type of project fits right in with the effort to support green energy initiatives.

