Bronx man drowns in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A Bronx man drowned in Lake George on Saturday.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Lake George Fire Department and Lake George EMS responded to Shepard Park Beach in the village just before 6 p.m. for a reported drowning.
A bystander on the shore noticed three people in the water, one of whom appeared to be in distress. That individual then went below the surface of the water, prompting the bystander to enter the water, police said.
The bystander, a Niskayuna resident, swam to the area where the swimmer was last seen and dove below the surface of the water. The person located the victim and pulled him to the surface of the water, according to a news release.
Other people helped remove the victim from the water and administered CPR until EMS personnel arrived, police said.
The victim was identified as 65-year-old Emmanuel. Police said they do not know his first name. Emmanuel was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment and pronounced dead several hours later.
Sgt. Douglas David said the victim was visiting the area with friends.
Emmanuel’s friends were in the water about chest deep and Emmanuel was a little farther out, David added.
The water depth in that location near the pier is about 15 feet, according to the Lake George Park Commission. The water temperature was about 60 degrees as of last week.
Shepard Park Beach was officially closed at the time of this drowning and does not open until June 24. There are posted signs that say “Beach Officially Closed, No Swimming.”
Village officials have ordered a fence for the property, but it has not yet arrived. Mayor Robert Blais did not return a message on Monday seeking further comment about the status of the fence.
The last drowning in Lake George was in February, when Bronx firefighter Carmine Barresi struck a dock near Hall’s Boat with his snowmobile. Barresi was thrown from the vehicle and crashed through the ice. The investigation is still open. Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said last week that his office is waiting on toxicology reports.
There was an accidental drowning on July 4 last year. Sebastian Grau, of Vernon, New Jersey, died after he went under while swimming near a series of private docks just north of Shepard Park Beach. An investigation determined there was no foul play or trauma.