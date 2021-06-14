Bronx man drowns in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A Bronx man drowned in Lake George on Saturday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Lake George Fire Department and Lake George EMS responded to Shepard Park Beach in the village just before 6 p.m. for a reported drowning.

A bystander on the shore noticed three people in the water, one of whom appeared to be in distress. That individual then went below the surface of the water, prompting the bystander to enter the water, police said.

The bystander, a Niskayuna resident, swam to the area where the swimmer was last seen and dove below the surface of the water. The person located the victim and pulled him to the surface of the water, according to a news release.

Other people helped remove the victim from the water and administered CPR until EMS personnel arrived, police said.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Emmanuel. Police said they do not know his first name. Emmanuel was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment and pronounced dead several hours later.

Sgt. Douglas David said the victim was visiting the area with friends.

Emmanuel’s friends were in the water about chest deep and Emmanuel was a little farther out, David added.