Bronx man drowns in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A Bronx man drowned in Lake George on Saturday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Lake George Fire Department and Lake George EMS responded to Shepard Park Beach in the village just before 6 p.m. for a reported drowning.

A bystander on the shore noticed three people in the water, one of whom appeared to be in distress. That individual then went below the surface of the water, prompting the bystander to enter the water, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bystander, a Niskayuna resident, swam to the area where the swimmer was last seen and dove below the surface of the water. The person located the victim and pulling him up to the surface of the water, according to a news release.

Other peopled helped remove the victim from the water and administered CPR until EMS personnel arrived, police said.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Emmanuel. Police said they do not know his first name. Emmanuel was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment and pronounced dead several hours later.

Shephard Park Beach was officially closed at the time of this drowning and does not open until June 24.

Village officials have ordered a fence for the property, but it has not yet arrived.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 5 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.