 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bronx man dies in snowmobile accident on Lake George
0 comments
breaking featured

Bronx man dies in snowmobile accident on Lake George

{{featured_button_text}}
Dive teams Lake George

Emergency crews responded to a report of a serious snowmobile accident on Thursday in Lake George. A 35-year-old Bronx man died from his injuries. 

 Photo provided by Jeff St. John

LAKE GEORGE — Police on Friday confirmed that the snowmobiler who crashed into the dock near Hall’s Marina died from his injuries.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a snowmobile accident just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the area of the marina near the southern basin of Lake George.

Police determined that a snowmobile, operated by 35-year-old Carmine J. Barresi, of the Bronx, struck the dock and was ejected from the vehicle, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Barresi landed in the water and under the ice shelf. Local fire departments conducted a search and located Barresi submerged in about 10 to 15 feet of water near the dock. He had been under water for about 30 minutes.

He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where he later died from the traumatic internal injuries suffered during the crash, police said. 

Barresi was vacationing in the area as part of a group from New York City who came to the region to engage in outdoor activities. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were state police, state forest rangers and the West Glens Falls, Lake George, Bay Ridge and Bolton fire departments. Bay Ridge EMS and Lake George EMS were also at the scene.

0 comments
0
3
0
12
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US rejoins the Paris Agreement

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Resident James Ward urges Queensbury board to allow sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News