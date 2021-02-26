Bronx man dies in snowmobile accident on Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Police on Friday confirmed that the snowmobiler who crashed into the dock near Hall’s Marina died from his injuries.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a snowmobile accident just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the area of the marina near the southern basin of Lake George.

Police determined that a snowmobile, operated by 35-year-old Carmine J. Barresi, of the Bronx, struck the dock and was ejected from the vehicle, according to a news release.

Barresi landed in the water and under the ice shelf. Local fire departments conducted a search and located Barresi submerged in about 10 to 15 feet of water near the dock. He had been under water for about 30 minutes.

He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where he later died from the traumatic internal injuries suffered during the crash, police said.

Barresi was vacationing in the area as part of a group from New York City who came to the region to engage in outdoor activities. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were state police, state forest rangers and the West Glens Falls, Lake George, Bay Ridge and Bolton fire departments. Bay Ridge EMS and Lake George EMS were also at the scene.

