Bronx firefighter dies in snowmobile accident on Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Police on Friday confirmed that the snowmobiler who crashed into the dock near Hall’s Boat died from his injuries.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a snowmobile accident just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the area of the marina near the southern basin of Lake George.
Police determined that a snowmobile, operated by 35-year-old Carmine J. Barresi of the Bronx, struck the dock, throwing Barresi from the snowmobile.
Barresi was a member of the New York City Fire Department, according to his social media profile.
Barresi landed in the water, under the ice shelf. Local fire departments conducted a search and located him, submerged in 10 to 15 feet of water near the dock. He had been underwater for about 30 minutes.
He was taken to Glens Falls Hospital, where he later was declared dead from traumatic internal injuries suffered during the crash, police said.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Barresi was vacationing in the area as part of a group from New York City. Sheriff Jim LaFarr said he believes it may have been a group of law enforcement officials, who came to enjoy some ice fishing and snowmobiling.
Barresi was with the group in the center of the lake. LaFarr said investigators have not been able to determine why he left the group.
“You can see the path the snowmobile went from the center of the lake over to the shore,” he said.
As for whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, LaFarr said they will not know until they get back the toxicology report.
LaFarr said the ice thickness varies on Lake George, but it is safe enough for snowmobiles and other small vehicles.
“You get in close to these docks and they have the de-icing systems, so it’s open water,” he said.
Lake George Park Commission Executive Director Dave Wick said it is an ongoing challenge to keep safe people who are unfamiliar with the “ice eaters” — the bubblers that prevent ice from freezing up near the docks.
Assisting at the scene were state police, state forest rangers and the West Glens Falls, Lake George, Bay Ridge and Bolton fire departments. Bay Ridge EMS and Lake George EMS were also at the scene.