Broken pump causes dirty water for North Granville residents

GRANVILLE — North Granville residents have been dealing with dirty water coming out of their taps since a pump went down on Saturday.

Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks said the pump feeds the main system and the timing was not great.

“It never happens on the weekday when we’ve got guys around,” he said. “By the time we got to it, it had caused quite a disruption in the system because of change in the flow when the pump went down.”

The town turned on the auxiliary pump to get water back into the storage tank, according to Hicks, and sent the main pump out for repairs.

However, the process discolored the water.

“It stirred the whole system and got some things dirty,” he said.

About 240 users are in the water district.

Resident Dale Faxon said he and his girlfriend had discolored water coming out of their faucets.

“We just got bottled water and dealt with it,” he said.

This issue has happened before when the Slate Valley Center nursing home, one of the largest users of the system, performs mandatory tests of its sprinkler systems. The sudden increase in flow and abrupt stop stirs up sediment, according to an August 2020 Post-Star story.

Hicks said this incident was not related to the nursing home but strictly the broken pump. However, the infrastructure is old.

“It’s the nature of the beast when you have an 80-year-old system,” he said.

