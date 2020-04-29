'Broke, Not Busted' T-shirts for sale to benefit service-industry workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Death Wish Coffee Co. has teamed with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce to raise funds for workers in the service-industry impacted by the pandemic.

Death Wish Coffee hopes to raise $75,000 through T-shirt sales to donate to local establishments and service industry workers in the Capital Region.

"The funds raised from the sale of this shirt will be distributed between the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, Brewnited and a number of local businesses that are out of work due to the pandemic,” Mike Pilkington, chief operating officer at Death Wish Coffee Co., said in a news release.

Two T-shirts are available for purchase and cost $25. They are unisex sizes and range from extra small to 5XL.

The first T-shirt design was inspired by a meme that reads "When this is all over, please continue to stay at least 6 feet away from me" and features a Death Wish Coffee logo.

The second shirt was designed by tattoo artist Melanie Lucia-Clarke of The Dead Presidents Lounge in Albany. The shirt features the tagline, "Broke, Not Busted," and features images/logos of the many fields impacted by the shutdown.