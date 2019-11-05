{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Brian Brockway will keep his seat as the Fort Edward town highway superintendent, unofficial election tallies show.

Brockway, a Democrat, was challenged this year by Republican Daniel Cantiello. He won 506-333. Absentee ballots will still need to be counted.

Brockway has been the highway superintendent for 12 years and is the past president of the Washington County Highway Association. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments