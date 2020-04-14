Broad Street Commons project proceeding because affordable housing deemed 'essential service'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — Construction is proceeding on the Broad Street Commons mixed-use project because its affordable housing component classifies it as an essential business under the state’s shutdown order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Regan Development Corp. is constructing a 73-unit building on property between Steve’s Place and Hill Electric Supply Co. The project also includes 6,300 square feet of retail space in two connected four-story buildings on the 4-acre site.

Construction on the project started in November.

Glens Falls Code Enforcement Officer Kris Vanderzee said construction is allowed to continue, because it is affordable housing and receiving government funding. The project is receiving $4.5 million in tax incentive financing to make the units affordable.

Developer Larry Regan said previously the units will be targeted toward people who make between 50 and 90 percent of the median income in the Glens Falls metropolitan statistical area. Rents would range from $613 to $700 for one bedroom, $736 to $871 for two bedrooms and $850 to $1,104 for three bedrooms.

There will be 27 one-bedroom units, 41 two-bedroom units, four three-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit for an on-site building superintendent.