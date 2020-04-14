Broad Street Commons project proceeding because affordable housing deemed 'essential service'

GLENS FALLS — Construction is proceeding on the Broad Street Commons mixed-use project because its affordable housing component classifies it as an essential business under the state’s shutdown order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Regan Development Corp. is constructing a 73-unit building on property between Steve’s Place and Hill Electric Supply Co. The project also includes 6,300 square feet of retail space in two connected four-story buildings on the 4-acre site.
Construction on the project started in November.
Glens Falls Code Enforcement Officer Kris Vanderzee said construction is allowed to continue, because it is affordable housing and receiving government funding. The project is receiving $4.5 million in tax incentive financing to make the units affordable.
Developer Larry Regan said previously the units will be targeted toward people who make between 50 and 90 percent of the median income in the Glens Falls metropolitan statistical area. Rents would range from $613 to $700 for one bedroom, $736 to $871 for two bedrooms and $850 to $1,104 for three bedrooms.
There will be 27 one-bedroom units, 41 two-bedroom units, four three-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit for an on-site building superintendent.
The cost of the project is about $19.2 million and with an 18-month timetable for construction, the project should finish sometime in the spring of 2021.
Construction sites must use appropriate social distancing.
Another Glens Falls project that is also proceeding is the construction of the new 3,850-square-foot Stewart’s Shop on Ridge Street with a three-pump gasoline canopy at the site of the old Time Warner Cable offices.
Vanderzee said Stewart's project is allowed to continue because of some updated guidance from the state that came out Monday. The change allows construction projects to proceed for essential services such as convenience stores that were underway at the time of the shutdown order.
This was a change from the previous guidance.
Vanderzee said construction was progressing at a good clip and the store was moving in cabinets on Monday.
Construction started in December and the original timeline for the project was about 10 weeks before the pandemic disruption happened.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.