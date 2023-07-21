Rite Aid Corporation is providing notice of an incident that involved certain consumers’ personal information. Letters were mailed on July 20 to any potentially affected consumer who was associated with a mailing address in their systems.

The following is the content of the letter:

“On May 31, 2023, we were informed by a vendor partner of ours that there was a vulnerability in their software and it had been exploited by an unknown third party.

To address the defect, the vendor provided a software update. We immediately installed the update and conducted a thorough review of our systems and the provider’s software, during which we discovered that on May 27, 2023, certain company files had been accessed by the unknown party.

Information contained in some of these files included a limited amount of protected health information such as: patient first and last names, dates of birth, addresses, prescription information including medication names and dates of fill, prescriber information, and in some instances, limited insurance information (plan name and cardholder ID). Note that no social security numbers or financial information such as credit card numbers were involved in the incident. We regret that this incident occurred. We immediately reported it to law enforcement as well as appropriate federal and state regulators.”