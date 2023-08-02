Pioneer Bank has appointed James Murphy as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. Murphy will help the bank’s executive team in all aspects of commercial, residential and consumer credit, ensuring the overall quality of Pioneer’s lending portfolio.

After four decades in banking leadership roles, Murphy recently served as Chief Commercial Lending Officer at Community Bank. He will replace Robert Nichols, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

“Jim Murphy’s expertise, experience and exceptional commitment to integrity and innovation will be significant assets in serving our valued clients and supporting the continued growth of Pioneer,” said Pioneer President and CEO Tom Amell in a press release.

“I have long admired Pioneer’s dedication to helping families, businesses and communities prosper, and am proud to be part of a forward-thinking organization that is well-positioned for smart and sustained growth,” said Murphy in the same press release.

Murphy, of East Greenbush, earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Siena College and his MBA from Russell Sage College.